EU close to seal supply deal with Novavax for Covid-19 vaccines

The European Union could sign a supply deal with Novavax this week or next for the U.S. company's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, two EU officials involved in the talks with the firm said.

The EU concluded in December preliminary negotiations with Novavax for the supply of 100 million doses and an option for another 100 million.

"Talks with Novavax have intensified and we aim to agree the contract this week or next," one EU official said.