Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a home-grown Covid-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial.

India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since January 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

So far the federal government has ordered 10 million COVAXIN doses and 21 million AstraZeneca shots, locally made by the Serum Institute of India for low- and middle-income countries.

Bharat Biotech, which created COVAXIN with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, has said efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out by next month, leading to criticism from epidemiologists that it was approved too hastily for emergency use.