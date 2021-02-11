World

US CDC says fully vaccinated people need not quarantine after Covid-19 exposure

11 February 2021 - 09:13 By Reuters
A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
Image: REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday people who have been given full doses of the coronavirus vaccine no longer need to quarantine after an exposure to someone with the Covid-19 disease.

“Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with Covid-19,” the CDC said.  

The criteria include that the people exposed to Covid-19 were fully vaccinated, exposure was within three months after receipt of the last dose, and they have remained asymptomatic since the current exposure, according to the agency.  

