Cartoon dog pitches Covid-19 vaccines to sceptical Japanese public

As Japan gears up for a Covid-19 vaccination drive, a cheerful cartoon dog chatbot is doing its bit to reassure a notoriously vaccine-sceptical population and answer any questions they might have.

Trust in vaccines in Japan is among the lowest in the world, a study by the Lancet medical journal showed. Only half the population want to take a Covid-19 vaccine, a poll by national broadcaster NHK found last month.

It is among the last major economies to begin its Covid-19 vaccination campaign, which is seen as vital for preparations for the Olympic Games, due to open in fewer than 200 days, after being postponed in 2020 as the coronavirus spread.

The government is expected to approve Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine this weekend, and begin shots almost immediately, prioritising front-line health workers.