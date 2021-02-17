World

Britain, France, Germany, Italy, US condemn Iraq attack in joint statement

17 February 2021 - 12:29 By Reuters
A man lies in a hospital bed after he was injured during the rocket attack on US-led forces in and near Erbil International Airport, in Erbil, Iraq February 16, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Britain issued a joint statement with France, Germany, Italy and the United States to condemn the February 15 attacks on US-led forces in northern Iraq.

"We the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the February 15 rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. We offer our condolences to the victims, their families, and the Iraqi people," the statement on Wednesday said.

"Together, our governments will support the government of Iraq’s investigation into the attack with a view to holding accountable those responsible." 

