New York attorney-general sues Amazon over Covid-19 shortfalls

“Throughout the historic pandemic, Amazon has repeatedly and persistently failed to comply with its obligation to institute reasonable and adequate measures to protect its workers,” the lawsuit said.

“Amazon has cut corners in complying with the particular requirements that would most jeopardise its sales volume and productivity rates,” it added.

James sued four days after Amazon filed its own lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court to stop her from suing.

Amazon said in its lawsuit that federal labour and safety laws took precedence over New York's in addressing workplace safety, and that James was overstepping her authority.

“We care deeply about the health and safety of our employees, as demonstrated in our filing,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in response to James' lawsuit.

“We don't believe the attorney-general's filing presents an accurate picture of Amazon's industry-leading response to the pandemic,” Nantel added.

Amazon also faced scrutiny last March when workers protested conditions at the Staten Island warehouse. New York City announced its own probe at the time.

The attorney-general's lawsuit seeks to require Amazon to upgrade its protections for workers, reinstate Smalls, and pay damages to him and another worker who allegedly faced retaliation.