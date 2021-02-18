Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates

Australians woke to empty news feeds on their Facebook pages on Thursday after the social media giant blocked all media content in a surprise and dramatic escalation of a dispute with the government over paying for content.

The move was swiftly criticised by news producers and lawmakers, many of whom pointed out that official health and meteorology pages had also been scrubbed during the coronavirus pandemic and at the height of Australia's summer bushfire season.

“So Facebook can instantly block @abcperth, @6PR, @BOM_au, @BOM_WA, AND @dfes_wa in the middle of the #bushfire season, but they can't take down murderous gun crime videos? Incredible. Unbelievable. Unacceptable. The arrogance,” Madeleine King, a federal opposition lawmaker, wrote in a tweet referring to affected emergency services.

Facebook and search giant Google had both warned they could cancel services in Australia because of looming laws that will force them to pay local publishers for content.

However, Alphabet Inc-owned Google has instead sealed pre-emptive deals with several outlets in recent days. Rupert Murdoch's News Corp was the latest to announce a deal in which it will receive “significant payments” from Google in return for providing content for the search engine's News Showcase account.