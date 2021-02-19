Myanmar protests stall fuel imports, drive up costs

Myanmar's refined fuel imports have stalled as protests over the military coup have shut banks and government offices, while a depreciation of its currency has driven up costs, five industry sources said.

Myanmar relies heavily on gasoline and diesel imports as its refineries are too small and old to meet its fuel needs. One source said imports may make up as much as 98% of Myanmar's fuel consumption.

“The economy is almost at a standstill. Almost all government ministries are closed,” the source said. “Fuel supply is running low. (The country) might run out of oil in two months.”

Reuters was unable to reach Myanmar government officials for comment. The five sources declined to be named due to the sensitive nature of the topic.

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets to denounce the coup that ousted the democratically elected government on February 1. A civil disobedience movement that calls on people not to go to work has also paralysed government, business and banking functions.

“One of the main problems is (the movement) telling people, 'Don't go to work'. So banks are shut and there's nobody there,” another of the sources said.