Trump’s former fixer Cohen interviewed by Manhattan DA’s office and newly hired litigator

Vance’s office has also conducted interviews with Ladder’s staff, one source familiar with the matter said. Ladder did not reply to requests for comment.

The district attorney's office has said little publicly about the probe, but noted in court filings that it was focused on “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct” at the Trump Organization, including alleged falsification of records, and insurance and tax fraud. It is the only known criminal inquiry into Trump’s business practices.

Separately, New York state attorney-general Letitia James is leading a civil probe into whether Trump's company falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.

Ladder issued the loans on several of Trump’s big commercial holdings, including a $160 million mortgage on the Trump Building, a skyscraper in Manhattan’s financial district.

It was unclear what was covered in Cohen’s interview on Thursday with Pomerantz — his fifth with Vance’s office. But it signals intense interest in Cohen’s intimate knowledge of the financial affairs of the Trump Organization.

Cohen declined to comment. A representative for Trump and a lawyer for the Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment. Frost, Vance’s spokesperson, declined to comment on areas of the inquiry beyond Pomerantz’s appointment.

In court filings, the Trump Organization has denied that the company inflated assets. Trump, a Republican, has described the New York investigations as politically motivated. Vance and James are both Democrats.