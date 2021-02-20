Italian doctors remember night that ushered in Europe's first Covid-19 lockdown

A year ago, Laura Ricevuti and Annalisa Malara, both doctors at Codogno hospital in Italy, had a hunch that something was different about a patient in the intensive care ward.

Their decision to take matters into their own hands wound up triggering a national emergency — they had identified the first case of Covid-19 in the area that would become Europe's first lockdown zone.

A previously healthy 38-year-old man, now known as Mattia, his first name, or “patient one”, had gone to the hospital with a high fever, cough and shortness of breath on Feb. 18, 2020. He refused to be admitted so was given antibiotics and went home.

He returned that evening in worse shape and was put on oxygen. Two days later, Mattia's wife told doctors that a few weeks earlier he had gone to dinner with a colleague who had been in China.