World

Part of Nornickel's Arctic processing plant collapses, one killed

20 February 2021 - 09:39 By Reuters
This is a file photo of a view shows the TPP-3 power plant, owned by NTEK, a subsidiary of Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel, during the recovery work following the collapsing of a fuel tank on May 29, which led to a diesel fuel spill, in Norilsk, Russia July 30, 2020.
This is a file photo of a view shows the TPP-3 power plant, owned by NTEK, a subsidiary of Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel, during the recovery work following the collapsing of a fuel tank on May 29, which led to a diesel fuel spill, in Norilsk, Russia July 30, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya

One person was found dead and two were missing after a processing plant owned by Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel partially collapsed during maintenance in the Arctic Siberia, the company said on Saturday.

The Arctic environment and production security at Nornickel's assets has been in the spotlight since a major fuel leak at its power plant near the city of Norilsk and a list of smaller accidents in 2020.

The plant in the Krasnoyarsk region of Russia continues to operate with some restrictions, it added in a statement. A regional investigative committee said in a separate statement it had opened a criminal investigation into the accident.

An ore loading section of the plant collapsed early on Saturday during renovation work to reinforce the building's structure, Nornickel said.

Four workers of the Nornickelnickelremont firm, which was doing the repairs, were recovered from the debris, and one of them died in a hospital. The search for two missing workers continues, Nornickel said.

Earlier this month, Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and a leading producer of nickel, was fined $2bn for the damage caused by the major fuel spill last year. 

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. 'Mayday' at 27,000ft but 117 passengers on Mango flight to Durban emerge ... South Africa
  3. Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again News
  4. Attorney in Ace Magashule’s office when he was premier now in dock too South Africa
  5. Ace Magashule arrives at court: 'Why should I speak to president about the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X