Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lost his appeal on Saturday against what he said was a politically-motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years, but had his prison term slightly shortened.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed earlier this month for parole violations that he said were trumped up. Western countries have condemned the case and are discussing possible sanctions on Russia.

A Moscow court swiftly rejected his appeal, while shortening his original jail term by six weeks. The original term was 3.5 years.

But, with the amount of time he had already spent under house arrest taken into account, it amounted to around two years and eight months. His lawyer said on Saturday he would now spend a little over 2.5 years behind bars.