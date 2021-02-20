World

UK insurers estimate to pay up to 2.5bn pounds for coronavirus

20 February 2021 - 09:49 By Reuters
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said on Saturday insurers are likely to pay up to 2.5bn pounds ($3.50bn) for Covid-19 insurance claims incurred in 2020.

The latest estimates include 2bn pounds for Covid-19 business interruption claims and 500m pounds for Covid-19 related protection insurance claims, travel insurance claims and other general insurance products.

ABI's director-general Huw Evans said in a release that the pandemic illustrated some uncomfortable gaps between what people expected to be covered for and what their policy was designed for.

“We need to learn lessons from this unprecedented event and redouble our efforts to improve consumers' trust in insurance products,” he added.

The insurance trade body said 123,000 say have been settled with payment so far and a further 9,000 have received partial payments as of mid-January 2021. 

