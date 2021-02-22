World

Google to resume accepting political ads in US

22 February 2021 - 17:40 By Munsif Vengattil
Image: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Alphabet Inc's Google will resume accepting political advertisements in the United States from Feb. 24, according to an email to advertisers seen by Reuters.

Google paused such advertisements in January following the violence at US Capitol and in the run up to the presidential inauguration.

"We will continue to rigorously enforce our ads policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process," a company spokeswoman said, confirming the move.

Facebook Inc has paused political ads after the Nov. 3 election, only briefly unfreezing ads around the US Senate election in Georgia earlier this month. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when the ban would be lifted. 

