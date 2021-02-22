World

US Secretary of State Blinken vows 'firm action' against Myanmar military authorities

22 February 2021 - 08:49 By Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Image: REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a Sunday night Twitter post that the United States would continue to "take firm action" against authorities violently cracking down on opponents of the military coup in Myanmar, after two protesters were shot dead over the weekend.

The United States stands with "the people of Burma as they demand the restoration of their democratically elected government," Blinken wrote in the post, which came ten days after the United States imposed sanctions on Myanmar's acting president and several other military officers. 

