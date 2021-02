Estonian tech firm says wearable air purifier can kill virus with UV light

Estonian tech company Respiray on Monday launched a wearable air purifier it says can kill more than 99% of viruses and bacteria in the air inhaled by the wearer using ultraviolet light.

Respiray says the device was developed with universities in Estonia and Poland and is backed by the Estonian education ministry, which will distribute it to teachers in schools.

Indrek Reimand, vice-chancellor at the education ministry, said he saw Respiray's air purifiers as an additional element in the toolbox against Covid-19, along with vaccines, medicines and social distancing.

“There's no magic wand against the virus, but a number of endeavours in combination all contribute to the exit from the pandemic,” Reimand said.