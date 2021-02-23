Estonian tech firm says wearable air purifier can kill virus with UV light

The company says its air purifier is based on the thermodynamics of breathing — the majority of inhaled air comes from airflows that rise from the body surface — and the known disinfection properties of UV light.

The device consists of a plastic box, worn around the neck, with an optional clear face screen extending upwards and allowing the face to remain fully visible. It is powered by a battery, with a charge lasting around 8 hours.

The air first goes through an intake filter, which removes dust and larger particles, and then flows through the UV-C LED module that kills viruses and bacteria, before it is ventilated towards the user's face, Respiray said.

Tests at the University of Lodz in Poland achieved reductions of 99.68% and 99.88% against E. coli and S.aureus bacteria, the company said.

A study at the University of Tartu, in Estonia, achieved 99.4% effectiveness in neutralising Alphavirus, which Liane Viru, head of the university's Biosafety Core Facility, said was similar in size and structure to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

“The remaining diminutive concentration of virus particles is very unlikely to cause infection in the target organism,” said Viru.

Respiray said Estonian retailers have placed orders for the device for their customer service staff, with deliveries due to start in March. The full retail prices is 279 euros.