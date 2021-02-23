London will bounce back: Don't write off big cities yet, UK's Johnson says

HOME WORKING

As he unveiled his four-stage plan for lifting the restrictions, Johnson cautioned that there would be no “zero Covid world”, so people would have to get used to the coronavirus as they have got used to the flu.

But he gave no clear date for an end to working from home — one of the biggest changes to working practices in decades.

Johnson said the government would review the need for social distancing and face masks in a process that would conclude ahead of Step 4 of the restart plan, which would not come into force before June 21.

“People should continue to work from home where they can,” Johnson told parliament.

The temporary end of the office has already forced companies to assess whether they need to pay for vast spaces in central London, while the city's transport system has been pushed towards insolvency by a lack of commuters.

As employers mull ways to cut costs in the worst economic slump since the Great Depression, some employees have been driven to distraction working from home while also home schooling. Some have found it liberating to cut out an expensive commute.

Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last year that about half its workforce would eventually do their jobs outside the office over the next five to 10 years.

A report by Citi last year found that 24% of occupations in the US could be performed remotely — and that those occupations employ 52% of the US workforce.

“Before the Industrial Revolution, most people worked from their homes producing the goods and food they needed,” Citi said. “The Covid-19 pandemic was able to accelerate the shift to remote working.”