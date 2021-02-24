World

Baarack from the brink: Wild sheep rescued in Australia sheared of 35kg fleece

24 February 2021 - 11:54 By Reuters
Sheep Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia February 5, 2021.
Sheep Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia February 5, 2021.
Image: Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS

A wild and ailing sheep found in a forest in Australia, named Baarack by rescuers, has yielded a fleece weighing more than 35 kilograms — nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo — after being sheared for the first time in many a year.

The sheep was found by a member of the public who contacted the Edgar's Mission Farm Sanctuary near Lancefield, Victoria, about 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, according to the Mission's Kyle Behrend.

“It would appear Baarack was once an owned sheep,” said Behrend, “he had at one time been ear-tagged, however these appear to have been torn out by the thick matted fleece around his face.

“Sheep need to be sheared at least annually otherwise the fleece continues to grow and grow, as happened here,” said Behrend. After his much-needed shearing, Behrend said Baarack's fleece weighed in at 35.4 kilograms.

“While his hooves were in great condition from running over the rocks in the forest, he was in a bit of a bad way. He was underweight, and due to all of the wool around his face he could barely see.”

Baarack is now settling in with other rescued sheep at Edgar's Mission, Behrend said, adding it “all goes to show what incredibly resilient and brave animals sheep really are and we could not love them any more if we tried. 

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  3. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  4. Zuma wants corruption trial 'struck off' as he again takes aim at the state South Africa
  5. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X