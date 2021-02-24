Baarack from the brink: Wild sheep rescued in Australia sheared of 35kg fleece

“It would appear Baarack was once an owned sheep,” said Behrend, “he had at one time been ear-tagged, however these appear to have been torn out by the thick matted fleece around his face.

“Sheep need to be sheared at least annually otherwise the fleece continues to grow and grow, as happened here,” said Behrend. After his much-needed shearing, Behrend said Baarack's fleece weighed in at 35.4 kilograms.

“While his hooves were in great condition from running over the rocks in the forest, he was in a bit of a bad way. He was underweight, and due to all of the wool around his face he could barely see.”

Baarack is now settling in with other rescued sheep at Edgar's Mission, Behrend said, adding it “all goes to show what incredibly resilient and brave animals sheep really are and we could not love them any more if we tried.