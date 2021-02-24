Chinese woman gets more than R111k in divorce settlement for five years of ‘unpaid labour’

A Chinese court has ordered a man to compensate his ex-wife for five years' “unpaid labour” during their marriage.

The case involved the man’s ex-wife seeking reparations for years of unpaid housework and parenting of their son.

The BBC reports that the landmark court case comes after the introduction of a new civil policy in China that offers spousal compensation for partners who shoulder most of the responsibility of being caregivers and running households.

The court ruled the ex-wife will receive 50,000 yuan (more than R111,000) in the settlement.

