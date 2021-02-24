Coffins lost to the sea as 100-year-old Italian cemetery collapses

An Italian cemetery located on the coastline was hit by a landslide that resulted in the loss of hundreds of coffins to the ocean below.

CNN reported the Camogli cemetery is more than 100 years old and sits on a rocky seaside cliff with fragile terrain, making the cemetery’s location vulnerable to unpredictable damage and collapse.

An estimated 200 coffins took the plunge. Only 10 coffins were rescued.

Francesco Olivari, the mayor of Camogli, called the incident an “unimaginable catastrophe”.

TimesLIVE