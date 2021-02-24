World

Coffins lost to the sea as 100-year-old Italian cemetery collapses

24 February 2021 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
An estimated 200 coffins at an Italian cemetery have plunged into the sea. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/John Williams

An Italian cemetery located on the coastline was hit by a landslide that resulted in the loss of hundreds of coffins to the ocean below. 

CNN reported the Camogli cemetery is more than 100 years old and sits on a rocky seaside cliff with fragile terrain, making the cemetery’s location vulnerable to unpredictable damage and collapse. 

An estimated 200 coffins took the plunge. Only 10 coffins were rescued.

Francesco Olivari, the mayor of Camogli, called the incident an “unimaginable catastrophe”.

