World

More than 3.4 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

24 February 2021 - 10:12 By Reuters
Ramiro Guerra, a Dallas Parks and Recreation employee, picks up a case of water to hand out at a distribution site after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and water service disruption in Dallas, Texas, US February 23, 2021.
Ramiro Guerra, a Dallas Parks and Recreation employee, picks up a case of water to hand out at a distribution site after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and water service disruption in Dallas, Texas, US February 23, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

A little more than 3.4 million people in Texas in 204 counties still had issues with their water supply as of Tuesday evening, compared to more than 7.9 million people a day earlier, a spokesman for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) said.

A deadly winter storm caused widespread blackouts last week across Texas, a state unaccustomed to extreme cold, killing at least two dozen people and knocking out power to more than 4 million people at its peak.

"As of 6pm Tuesday, 44 Public Water Systems are non-operational, affecting 18,019 Texans. 1,205 PWSs are on a boil water notice, affecting 3,422,760 Texans. 712 boil water notices have been rescinded. 204 counties are reporting PWS issues," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.  

READ MORE:

Biden plans Texas visit, pushes for speedy disaster funds in winter storm crisis

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he will approve a disaster declaration for Texas, clearing the way for more aid in a crippling winter storm as ...
News
4 days ago

Bitter cold and ice storms forecast for north, central United States

A weather system already punishing the Midwestern United States with the coldest temperatures of the winter was forecast to spin to the south and ...
News
1 week ago

White House says Texas winter storm likely due to climate change

The White House said on Thursday a severe winter storm engulfing Texas and nearby states was the type of extreme weather event that climate change is ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  3. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  4. Zuma wants corruption trial 'struck off' as he again takes aim at the state South Africa
  5. Hey, SA, leave those kids alone: tough year could see 2020’s matric marks suffer News

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X