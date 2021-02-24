Some Australian states ease curbs on dancing after weeks of no Covid cases

“With the rollout of the vaccine now under way and no new locally acquired cases in NSW, we are able to make further changes towards a new Covid normal,” state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Restrictions are also being eased in South Australia from Friday. Dancing will be now allowed at smaller venues with capacity of less than 200 people, while at bigger venues, 50 can dance at a time at a designated area. The state will also drop testing requirements for visitors from Melbourne, which had previously been a Covid-19 hotspot.

Though there have been cases among returning citizens from abroad, Australia has largely contained community transmission of the virus with speedy contact tracing, mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and snap lockdowns.

It has recorded just under 29,000 Covid-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began.

The nationwide immunisation drive has seen some incorrect dosages after two elderly people were inadvertently given four times the recommended dose of the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine.

“Both patients are being monitored and both are showing no signs at all of an adverse reaction but it is a reminder of the importance of the safeguards,” Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Canberra.