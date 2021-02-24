World

WATCH | Meet Lulu, the dog who inherited R72m when its owner died

24 February 2021 - 11:37 By TimesLIVE

A dog named Lulu from Tennessee in the US is R72.9m richer after her owner, Bill Dorris, died last year. Yep! Lulu is now a multimillionaire after Dorris left $5m for her care. 

According to a BBC report, Dorris stated in his will that on his passing, Lulu would be left with his friend, Martha Burton, who would be paid for the dog’s monthly expenses.

Instead of ticking boxes on that lottery ticket, you might want to transform into a dog to become a millionaire. Here’s to manifesting that your owner is very rich!

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Could your pets be next in line for a Covid-19 vaccine?

To prevent the coronavirus from mutating in animals and spilling over into humans, the SA veterinary profession is looking into the possibility of ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Doggy diets: Working from home means pets are being fed more

A recent survey by Hill’s Pet Nutrition found Covid-19 had a profound effect on pets by fueling obesity.
News
1 week ago

Cartoon dog pitches Covid-19 vaccines to sceptical Japanese public

As Japan gears up for a Covid-19 vaccination drive, a cheerful cartoon dog chatbot is doing its bit to reassure a notoriously vaccine-sceptical ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  3. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  4. Zuma wants corruption trial 'struck off' as he again takes aim at the state South Africa
  5. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X