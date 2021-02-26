World

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

26 February 2021 - 16:37 By Reuters
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A Rossiya Airlines Boeing 777 cargo plane made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Friday due to a problem with an engine control sensor, the airline said.

The plane was a 15-year-old 777-300ER, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, which means it has General Electric engines.

Those are different from the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines under scrutiny after an engine fire aboard a United Airlines 777 on Saturday which prompted the suspension of operations involving planes using those engines.

GE Aviation said it was aware of the event.

"Safety is our first priority, and our technical support teams are working closely with the airline to quickly resolve the issue and return the aircraft to normal operations," it said in a statement.

Russian airlines operate Boeing 777-300ER planes equipped with General Electric GE90-115B engines, federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said on Wednesday, adding it was not considering suspending operation of those aircraft.

Rossiya Airlines Flight 4520, travelling from Hong Kong to Madrid, touched down in Moscow at 0444 local time (0144 GMT), data from Flightradar24 showed.

Rossiya Airlines, a unit of Russian state carrier Aeroflot, said the crew requested the landing at the airline's base airport in Moscow.

"The landing took place normally," Rossiya said in a statement, adding that the flight would continue to Madrid after 0900 GMT on Friday. 

