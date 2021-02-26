J&J says two people had severe allergic reactions after Covid-19 shot

Dr Macaya Douoguih, head of clinical development and medical affairs at J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals, said the case of anaphylaxis was observed in an ongoing trial of health-care workers in SA.

There had not been any previously reported cases of anaphylaxis, Douoguih said.

She was speaking to a panel of expert advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration which will vote later on whether to recommend authorisation of the vaccine.

Reuters