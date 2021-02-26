World

J&J says two people had severe allergic reactions after Covid-19 shot

The case of anaphylaxis was observed in an ongoing trial of health care workers in SA.

26 February 2021 - 20:41 By Michael Erman
The vaccine is being rolled out to health care workers in SA. File photo.
The vaccine is being rolled out to health care workers in SA. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

A Johnson & Johnson scientist said on Friday that the company has received preliminary reports of two cases of severe allergic reactions, including one case of anaphylaxis, in people who had received the company's Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Macaya Douoguih, head of clinical development and medical affairs at J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals, said the case of anaphylaxis was observed in an ongoing trial of health-care workers in SA.

There had not been any previously reported cases of anaphylaxis, Douoguih said.

She was speaking to a panel of expert advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration which will vote later on whether to recommend authorisation of the vaccine.

Reuters

MORE

Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine effective, safe - FDA staff

Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff said in documents ...
News
2 days ago

SA to evaluate data received on Russia's SputnikV vaccine

Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete said the data would be evaluated for safety, quality and efficacy of SputnikV vaccine.
News
12 hours ago

R10bn for Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has allocated R10.3bn to fund a massive vaccination programme to shield the entire population against Covid-19 in the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa
  2. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa
  3. Joburg bachelor bags R7.4m pre-Valentine lottery win South Africa
  4. Durban teen missing after allegedly taking classmate's cellphone South Africa
  5. Tito’s balancing act leaves Cosatu livid about public servants’ wages News

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X