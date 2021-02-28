CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's Covid-19 shot

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorised by US regulators on Saturday.

The Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) has played a major role in guiding states on how to allocate scarce doses, though states themselves have the final say in how they allocate shots.

For previous Covid vaccines, the CDC panel discussed clinical considerations for patients including pregnant women and people with severe allergies, who were not studied in clinical trials.