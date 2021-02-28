World

UK says more than 20 million people have received Covid-19 shot

28 February 2021 - 18:05 By William Schomberg
Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Image: Joe Giddens/Pool via Reuters

More than 20 million people across the United Kingdom have now received a Covid-19 shot, Britain's health minister, Matt Hancock, said on Sunday.

"A magnificent achievement for the country," Hancock said on Twitter. "The vaccine is our route out. When you get the call, get the jab!"

Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest Covid-19 vaccination programme, raising the prospect of a lifting of its current lockdown restrictions between now and the end of June. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine reduces transmission after one dose: UK study

Preliminary signs are that the Pfizer vaccine provides protection against becoming ill from SARS-CoV-2, and also helps prevent infection, reducing ...
News
2 days ago

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after Covid-19 case

Auckland will go into a seven-day lockdown from early morning on Sunday after a new local case of the coronavirus of unknown origin emerged.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen News
  2. Joburg bachelor bags R7.4m pre-Valentine lottery win South Africa
  3. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa
  4. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  5. Mbalula trumpets turning point as new boss aims to put Prasa back on track South Africa

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X