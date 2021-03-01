World

Body of US golfer found drowned after searching for lost ball

01 March 2021 - 11:24 By TimesLIVE
The local sheriff's office said the medical examiner's office would conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, but the incident "does not appear to be suspicious at this time".
Image: 123RF/Dmitrii Shironosov

A Florida golfer is believed to have drowned after falling into a golf club pond while looking for his lost ball on Sunday morning, US police said.

CNN reported that Hermilo Jazmines of Lutz, Florida, was playing golf with a friend at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar, the Pinellas county sheriff's office said on Sunday.

“At about 7.37am, Jazmines teed off at hole number three and was last seen looking for his ball near the green. Jazmines’ golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water,” the sheriff's office said.

