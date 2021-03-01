World

Finland declares state of emergency as Covid-19 cases rise

01 March 2021 - 14:40 By Reuters
A health worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine against the novel coronavirus at the vaccination center of Metropolia school campus in Myllypuro, Eastern Helsinki, Finland, February 3, 2021.
A health worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine against the novel coronavirus at the vaccination center of Metropolia school campus in Myllypuro, Eastern Helsinki, Finland, February 3, 2021.
Image: Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS / File photo

The Finnish government declared a state of emergency on Monday due to rising Covid-19 infections, a step that would allow the Nordic country to shutter restaurants and to impose other measures to blunt the pandemic.

The decision comes as new variants contribute to a sharp rise in infections in the country, which has already closed its borders. The state of emergency would also allow the government to further shut schools and limit movement between regions.

"The government sees it necessary that we all have fewer contacts," Prime Minster Sanna Marin told a news conference. "Everyone now has the opportunity to impact how the spring and summer will turn out."

Several Finnish regions have seen a rapid rise in Covid-19 infections in the past two weeks, with outbreaks among skiers in Lapland and workers at shipping yards and construction sites.

Finland, among the European countries least affected by the virus so far, has recorded 58,064 cases and 742 deaths since the start of the pandemic with 210 people currently hospitalized.  

READ MORE:

Norway to use three vaccines to stop Covid-19 from early 2021

Norway plans to use the three vaccines developed by Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and BioNTech in its first push to inoculate its population against ...
News
2 months ago

We must take care of key 'life-support systems' to avert 'next Wuhan': expert

When the coronavirus pandemic hit early this year and countries began competing for a limited global supply of medical masks and other protective ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen News
  2. Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts News
  3. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  4. Bathabile Dlamini's pension cash held to recoup VIP perk News
  5. 'The lost hoard' of rare SA gold coins found in a Swiss vault released South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder sees bail application ...
Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
X