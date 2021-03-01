World

Harris favourite to win 2024 US presidential election — UK bookmaker

01 March 2021 - 14:20 By Reuters
Vice President Kamala Harris.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

US vice-president Kamala Harris is favourite to win the next presidential election with 22% implied probability, ahead of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, according to betting odds from British bookmaker Ladbrokes.

Harris is favourite to be next president, with 22.2% implied probability, while President Biden has 20% chance and former President Trump has 14.3% probability, Ladbrokes odds indicated.

“The former POTUS is just 6/1 in the betting to win the 2024 US Election, while he's the 3/1 favourite to be the 2024 GOP nominee,” Ladbrokes said.

“Donald Trump's time in politics is far from over if the latest odds are anything to go by, and while Kamala Harris now heads the next election winner betting, Trump isn't far behind,” Ladbrokes said.

Trump hinted on Sunday at a possible presidential run in 2024.

