World

Netanyahu says Iran 'clearly' behind blast on Israeli-owned ship

01 March 2021 - 10:00 By Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Image: Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran on Monday for a blast aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf but sidestepped a question on whether Israel would retaliate.

"This was indeed an operation by Iran. That is clear," he told Kan radio. Asked if Israel would retaliate for Friday's incident off Oman, he repeated previous statements about his determination to prevent Iran from developing nuclear capacity. 

Most read

  1. 'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen News
  2. Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts News
  3. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  4. Bathabile Dlamini's pension cash held to recoup VIP perk News
  5. Mbalula trumpets turning point as new boss aims to put Prasa back on track South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
X