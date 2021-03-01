Trump proposes new voting limits, rails against 'monster' voting rights bill

"There should be a legitimate reason for someone to vote absentee," he said.

He also proposed eliminating mail-in voting, another factor in his loss, as well as requiring voters to show identification when they vote in person and universal signature matching for those who vote by absentee ballot.

Trump's speech, which had been crafted with the help of former adviser Stephen Miller, comes as the Republican Party is pushing to change election laws and put new restrictions on voting after losing the White House and Senate in 2020.

Dozens of local Republican lawmakers have introduced bills to limit voting access in states across the country since then. A Georgia bill that would limit the use of drop boxes and eliminate early voting on Sundays would curtail traditional “Souls to the Polls” voter turnout programs in Black churches, and be devastating for Black voters, activists say.

Trump said Republicans need to fight hard against a new voting rights bill, HR-1, which would overhaul voting rules and includes a provision that independent commissions redraw congressional districts instead of state legislatures.

"This monster must be stopped," said Trump.