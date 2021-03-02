Contagious Brazil Covid-19 variant evades immunity, scientists warn

The scientists estimated that P. 1 was 1.4 to 2.2 times more transmissible than the initial form of the virus.

Speaking to journalists about the findings, Nuno said it was too early to say whether the variant's ability to evade immunity from previous infections meant that vaccines also would offer reduced protection against it.

“There's no concluding evidence really to suggest at this point that the current vaccines won't work against P. 1,” Faria said. “I think (the vaccines) will at least protect us against disease, and possibly also against infection.”

Scientists around the world are on guard against new mutated forms of the coronavirus that could spread more easily, or be harder to fend off with existing vaccines.

The research, conducted with scientists at Brazil's São Paulo and Britain's Oxford universities, suggested that the P. 1 variant had probably emerged in Manaus in early November 2020.

The first infection with it was identified on December 6, Faria said. “We then looked at how rapidly P. 1 overtook other lineages, and we found that the proportion of P. 1 grew from zero to 87% in about eight weeks.”