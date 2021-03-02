US focused on 'future conduct' of Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi sanctions

“We are very focused on future conduct and that is part of why we have cast this not as a rupture, but as a recalibration” of US-Saudi relations, US state department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

“We are trying to get to the systemic issues underlying the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi,” Price said.

The US welcomed the recent release of two human rights activists in Saudi Arabia, Price said, but asked Riyadh to do more by lifting the travel ban on them.

“We are urging Saudi Arabia to take additional steps — to lift travel bans on those released, to commute sentences and resolve cases such as those women’s rights activists and others,” he said.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday that the US reserved the right to sanction Mohammed bin Salman.

Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of the crown prince's policies, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

On Friday, the US singled out the Rapid Intervention Force, or RIF, a unit of the Saudi royal guard that has engaged in counter dissident operations. It also issued visa bans on 76 Saudis.

Price said he could not disclose the names of the 76 people and declined to say whether Mohammed bin Salman was among them. The US has urged Saudi Arabia to disband the RIF, Price added.