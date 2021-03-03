Multiple rockets land at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts US, coalition forces
03 March 2021 - 10:56
Multiple rockets landed on Tuesday at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts United States, coalition and Iraqi forces, two security sources said.
No casualties have been reported so far, the sources said.
Ain al-Asad air base is located in western Anbar province.
10 Katyusha rockets hit Iraq's Ain Al-Asad airbase hosting U.S. forces pic.twitter.com/N6MeqplTpe— Press TV (@PressTV) March 3, 2021