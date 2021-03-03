World

Multiple rockets land at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts US, coalition forces

03 March 2021 - 10:56 By Reuters
Iraqi Air Force helicopters land at Ain al-Asad airbase in the Anbar province, Iraq.
Image: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani / file photo

Multiple rockets landed on Tuesday at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts United States, coalition and Iraqi forces, two security sources said.

No casualties have been reported so far, the sources said.

Ain al-Asad air base is located in western Anbar province. 

