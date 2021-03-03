Six Dr. Seuss books pulled from publication due to racist imagery

Six children's books written decades ago by Dr. Seuss were pulled from publication because they contain racist and insensitive imagery, the company formed to preserve the deceased author's legacy said on Tuesday.

The books — “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot's Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat's Quizzer” — are among more than 60 classics written by Dr. Seuss, the pen name of the American writer and illustrator Theodor Geisel, who died in 1991.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement explaining why it was stopping their publication.

The books, originally published between 1937 and 1976, contain numerous caricatures of Asian and Black people that incorporate stereotypes that have been criticised as racist.

The most famous Dr. Seuss titles — “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham” — were not on the list of books that will be yanked from publication. “Oh, the Places You'll Go!” often tops the New York Times best-seller list during graduation season, and also was not on the list of scrapped books.

The controversy over Dr. Seuss imagery has simmered for years. In 2017, then-first lady Melania Trump offered a donation of 10 Dr. Seuss books to a Cambridge, Massachusetts, school. Its librarian turned down the gift, saying images criticised as “racist propaganda and harmful stereotypes” filled their pages.