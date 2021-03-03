Texas governor lifts state's mask mandate, business restrictions

Local officials can still apply limits to businesses where hospitalisation remain high, according to the order, but were prohibited from mandating that they operate at less than 50% capacity.

The governor said he was able to lift the restrictions because Texas, the third most-populous US state, had administered nearly 5.7 million vaccine shots to its 29 million residents.

According to Abbott's office, by the end of March every senior who wants a vaccine would be able to get one.

The decision puts Texas in conflict with US President Joe Biden, a Democrat who has urged Americans to keep taking Covid-19 precautions, including wearing masks, until vaccinations have fully tamped down the virus.

CONFLICTING MESSAGES

In remarks at the White House on efforts to step up vaccine production, Biden did not mention Texas. But the president appeared to be referring to Abbott's executive order when he urged Americans to continue wearing face protection. “Now is not the time to let up,” he said. “I've asked the country to wear masks for my first 100 days in office. Now is not the time to let our guard down. People's lives are at stake.”

Referring to Abbott's order on masks, White House Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt told CNN: “I hope the governor rethinks this. It's only a small piece of cloth that's needed. I don't think it affects the economy of the state.”

As of Tuesday, 35 US states, along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, still mandate that residents wear face masks in public. Mississippi also lifted its face-covering order on Tuesday.

More than 51 million Americans, or 15% of the total US population, have been given at least one vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden said on Tuesday that through an agreement for Merck & Co Inc to help make rival Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, his administration had secured enough for every adult in the US to be inoculated by the end of May.