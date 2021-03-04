World

150 missing children recovered by task force in Tennessee

04 March 2021 - 11:30 By TimesLIVE
During the joint operation called 'Operation Volunteer Strong', a number of arrests were made.
During the joint operation called 'Operation Volunteer Strong', a number of arrests were made.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

An American task force has recovered 150 missing children in Tennessee during January and February, CNN reports.

The circumstances in which the children, ranging in age from 3 to 17, were recovered, differed from context to context. Some were allegedly victims of human trafficking, found in the care of family members without guardianship, or went missing as a result of child abuse and neglect. 

During the joint operation, called “Operation Volunteer Strong”, a number of arrests were made, including two suspects with arrest warrants and a kidnapping suspect.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

US probes role of human smuggling in Mexico border collision that killed 13

At least 13 people, 10 of them Mexican nationals, were killed on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer slammed into an SUV crammed with 25 adults and ...
News
1 day ago

It is not up to consumers to police modern slavery

Businesses and governments should take the lead in rooting out abuses
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Spilling blood in the name of children whose blood has been spilt

Since the ‘war on drugs’ began in Mexico in 2006, the country has registered nearly 80,000 missing people
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa
  2. ‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  4. More allegations of impropriety at Eskom after ‘irregular appointment’ News
  5. ‘When you want votes you go deep in villages without tar roads’: Mbalula ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X