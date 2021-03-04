Biden says 'big mistake' for states to lift mask mandates given virus toll

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said decisions to end the required wearing of masks — such as those by governors of Texas and Mississippi — amounted to “Neanderthal thinking” given the rising death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked if he had a message to Texas and Mississippi, Biden told reporters: “I think it's a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody's realised by now, these masks make a difference.”

Biden said the increasing availability of vaccinations was making a difference in containing the pandemic, but it was critical to remain vigilant about wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.

“The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, 'In the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it.' It still matters,” Biden said before a brainstorming meeting with Republican and Democratic lawmakers to address cancer.