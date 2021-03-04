Punching against Parkinson's, a grandmother boxer fights for her health

Donning shiny gloves and purple sneakers, 75-year-old Nancy Van Der Stracten hops into the boxing ring and starts punching in a fight against severe symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

Six years after her diagnosis, the Belgian woman who lives in Turkey discovered the benefits of non-contact boxing by chance while researching the disease. Ever since, she has been perfecting her punching by going to a gym three times a week.

“It does not stop your Parkinson's. Parkinson's is a degenerative disease. It never stops but you can ... slow it down,” Van Der Stracten said at a gym in the Mediterranean province of Antalya where she has lived for 15 years.

Non-contact boxing does not involve taking any punches, so there is no risk of head trauma.