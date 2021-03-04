US House cancels Thursday session after police warn of possible plot on Capitol

The US House of Representatives cancelled its planned Thursday session, after the Capitol Police warned on Wednesday that a militia group could be plotting to breach the building that was subjected to a deadly attack on January 6.

The House had been scheduled to debate and vote on a police reform bill, but a Democratic aide said plans changed due in part to the police warning, based on intelligence that “an identified militia group” could present a security threat.

The Senate will convene as planned to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19-relief bill on Thursday.

Authorities have said right-wing extremists were among a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump that stormed the Capitol on January 6, interrupting the formal certification of Biden's election victory.

Some right-wing conspiracy theorists have falsely claimed that Trump, defeated by Biden in the November 3 election, will be sworn in for a second term on Thursday.

The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with taking part in the January Capitol siege, in which five people, including a police officer were killed. Among those arrested were members of the right-wing groups called the Oath Keepers, Three Percenters and Proud Boys. The Oath Keepers and Three Percenters are armed militia groups.