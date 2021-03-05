World

Italy 2020 death toll is highest since World War Two as Covid-19 hits

05 March 2021 - 19:05 By Reuters
Total deaths in Italy last year amounted to 746,146. File photo.
Total deaths in Italy last year amounted to 746,146. File photo.
Image: 123rf/dolgachov

Italy registered more deaths in 2020 than in any other year since World War Two, according to data that suggest COVID-19 caused thousands more fatalities than were officially attributed to it.

Total deaths in Italy last year amounted to 746,146, statistics bureau ISTAT said, an increase of 100,525, or 15.6%, compared with the average of the 2015-2019 period.

Looking at the period from when Italy's COVID-19 outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 to the end of the year, the "excess deaths" were even higher at 108,178, an increase of 21% over the same period of the last five years.

The Istituto Superiore di Sanita, Italy's top health institute, officially attributed 75,891 deaths to the new coronavirus last year, some 70% of this total excess mortality.

Italy has continued to register hundreds of COVID-19 deaths per day this year. Its updated tally stood at 98,974 on Thursday.

Officially, COVID-19 accounted for 10% of deaths in Italy last year from Feb. 21, with marked regional disparities.

It was the cause of 14.5% of all deaths in the northern regions where the outbreak was first reported in Italy. In central areas it was responsible for 7% of all deaths and in southern ones it accounted for 5%.

Of the 100,525 excess deaths last year, 76% of the total were among people over the age of 80 and 20% were among those aged between 65 and 79, ISTAT said. 

MORE:

New Zealand to lift coronavirus lockdown in biggest city on Sunday

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government will on Sunday lift a lockdown in the country's largest city of Auckland which was ...
News
10 hours ago

UK regulator says will fast-track vaccines for coronavirus variants

Britain's medical regulator on Thursday said it would fast-track vaccines for coronavirus variants, adding that the makers of already-authorised ...
News
1 day ago

Biden says 'big mistake' for states to lift mask mandates given virus toll

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said decisions to end the required wearing of masks — such as those by governors of Texas and Mississippi — ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  3. ‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband South Africa
  4. Misleading media over a R238,000 mop and protection of colleagues among ... News
  5. ‘When you want votes you go deep in villages without tar roads’: Mbalula ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X