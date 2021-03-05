New Zealand to lift coronavirus lockdown in biggest city on Sunday

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government will on Sunday lift a lockdown in the country's largest city of Auckland which was prompted by just one new case of the coronavirus.

Ardern imposed a seven-day lockdown on the city of 2 million last Saturday, continuing its “go hard, go early” response throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Two more locally transmitted cases were subsequently reported, but no new cases have been reported in the last five days.

“We may not be in the devastating position that much of the rest of the world finds itself in, but an elimination strategy can feel like hard work and it is completely natural to feel fatigued,” Ardern told a news conference on Friday.

“Covid is hard work for everyone. Thank you for pushing through once again.”