Hundreds gather in Sydney in solidarity with Myanmar protesters

Several hundred people gathered in Sydney on Saturday to protest against last month's military coup in Myanmar and urged the Australian government to take a strong stance against the junta.

The Southeast Asian country has been plunged into turmoil since the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, with daily protests and strikes in which least 50 people have been killed.

On Saturday, Myanmar security forces used teargas and stun grenades to break up a protest in Yangon, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action.