Portugal to quarantine passengers on indirect flights from UK, Brazil

Passengers flying indirectly to Portugal from Britain or Brazil must present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours before departure and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival from Sunday onwards, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

The move is designed to close a loophole which allowed travellers from Britain and Brazil to reach Portugal by stopping over in a country from which travel was authorised.

Direct commercial or private flights to and from Britain and Brazil have been banned since January to limit the spread of Covid-19 variants.