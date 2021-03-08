Biden White House orders review of campus sexual misconduct rules changed by Trump

US President Joe Biden on Monday will order a review of changes the previous administration made to rules on how colleges should handle sexual assault allegations and formally establish a White House gender policy council, officials said.

An executive order Biden will sign later on Monday will direct the US education department to review all its existing regulations, orders, guidance, and "policies for consistency with the administration’s policy to guarantee education free from sexual violence", according to a White House fact sheet.

In 2017, the Trump administration reversed Obama-era guidelines that had spelt out measures schools should follow to try to prevent sexual assaults on campuses. Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, argued that the Obama guidelines resulted in too many students being falsely charged and the accused being treated unfairly.

In May 2020, DeVos unveiled final regulations on how colleges should deal with sexual misconduct allegations on campuses. She said the rules would require "schools to act in meaningful ways to support survivors of sexual misconduct, without sacrificing important safeguards to ensure a fair and transparent process".

Biden's order directs a review of the 2020 regulation "to determine whether the regulation and agency action are consistent with the policies of the Biden-Harris administration," the fact sheet said.