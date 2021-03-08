World

US says Russian-backed outlets spread Covid-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

08 March 2021 - 10:33 By Reuters
A Kremlin spokesperson denied the US claim that Russia was spreading false information about vaccines to the WSJ. Stock photo.
Image: Sasirin Pamai/123rf.com

The US has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, a state department spokesperson said on Sunday.

The outlets “spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organisations, military conflicts, protests and any divisive issue that they can exploit,” the spokesperson said.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) first reported on the identification of the alleged campaign on Sunday. A Kremlin spokesperson denied the US claim Russia was spreading false information about vaccines to the WSJ.

Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anatomy of a disinformation campaign: The who, what and why of deliberate falsehoods on Twitter

Since 2018, SA has featured on a growing list of countries where social media is used to spread disinformation.
News
3 weeks ago

Russia approved its Sputnik V vaccine in August, before a large-scale trial had begun, saying it was the first country to do so for a Covid-19 shot. Peer-reviewed trials months later proved it was almost 92% effective in fighting the virus.

Pfizer, headquartered in New York, and Germany's BioNTech, produced the first vaccine that was authorised in the US, which regulators approved in December. The second, made by Moderna, headquartered in Massachusetts, was authorised later that month.

The state department's Global Engagement Center, set up to counter propaganda and disinformation campaigns, identified the three outlets, the spokesperson said.

News Front is controlled by Russia's federal security service, the centre found. New Eastern Outlook and Oriental Review are directed and controlled by the Russian foreign intelligence service.

A fourth outlet, Rebel Inside, controlled by the Russian army, was also named by the centre but is largely dormant, the spokesperson said.

“The department will continue to expose Russia’s nefarious activities online,” she added. “We will also continue to work closely with our allies and partners to provide a global response to countering disinformation.” 

