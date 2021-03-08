US says Russian-backed outlets spread Covid-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

The US has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, a state department spokesperson said on Sunday.

The outlets “spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organisations, military conflicts, protests and any divisive issue that they can exploit,” the spokesperson said.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) first reported on the identification of the alleged campaign on Sunday. A Kremlin spokesperson denied the US claim Russia was spreading false information about vaccines to the WSJ.

Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.