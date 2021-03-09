China launches Covid-19 vaccination certificates for cross-border travel

China has launched a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate for its citizens planning cross-border travels, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek ways to reopen their economies.

As vaccines are globally being rolled out, a few countries including Bahrain have already introduced certificates identifying vaccinated people, and the European Union agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries.

The certificate issued by China will have details about the holder's Covid-19 vaccination information and coronavirus test results, the department of consular affairs under China's foreign ministry said on its website.