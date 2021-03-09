French teen admits she lied about teacher displaying cartoons of prophet Muhammad

A 13-year-old girl has admitted she lied when she said she had seen school teacher Samuel Paty displaying cartoons of the prophet Muhammad, which led to the teacher being beheaded.

According to the BBC, Paty was beheaded in October 2020 by 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, who was later shot dead by the police.

The girl’s father, who is an Islamist preacher, registered a complaint with the police against Paty and initiated an online campaign against him.

The French teen is facing a charge of slander, while her father has been charged with complicity when the murder took place.

Depictions of the prophet Muhammad are frowned upon in Islam and deemed highly offensive.

