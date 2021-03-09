World

French teen admits she lied about teacher displaying cartoons of prophet Muhammad

09 March 2021 - 11:03 By TimesLIVE
As he had done during similar lessons on free speech in previous years, Samuel Paty warned students he was about to show a depiction of Muhammad and said those who thought they might be offended could leave the room. The girl implicated in his murder did not attend that class.
Image: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A 13-year-old girl has admitted she lied when she said she had seen school teacher Samuel Paty displaying cartoons of the prophet Muhammad, which led to the teacher being beheaded.

According to the BBC, Paty was beheaded in October 2020 by 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, who was later shot dead by the police.

The girl’s father, who is an Islamist preacher, registered a complaint with the police against Paty and initiated an online campaign against him.

The French teen is facing a charge of slander, while her father has been charged with complicity when the murder took place.

Depictions of the prophet Muhammad are frowned upon in Islam and deemed highly offensive.

TimesLIVE

