Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V could be made in Europe for first time after Italy deal signed

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 could be produced in Europe for the first time after a commercial deal to produce it in Italy was signed by the Moscow-based RDIF sovereign wealth fund and Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne.

The agreement, which will need approval from Italian regulators before production can be launched, has been confirmed by both RDIF and the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce.

It is the latest evidence that some EU companies are not willing to wait for the EU's own regulator — the European Medicines Agency (EMA) — to grant its approval to Sputnik V before pushing ahead with their own plans.

Scientists said the Russian vaccine was almost 92% effective, based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet medical journal last month.